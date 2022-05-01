SunFest musical lineup pleases diverse music fans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest features 4 days of 50+ bands on three stages on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

It's a lot of real estate to fill with musical talent from big-time national acts to favorite hometown bands.

Music experts and fans at the festival Saturday said the musical selection at this year's festival is vast.

Traditionally, SunFest doesn't have many country artists.

"Sam Hunt, Brett Young, both playing at the top of their game, just selling millions of albums at the top of the charts. I mean, Sun fest couldn't book two better names and country music to come down here and play Sun Fest," said Tim Leary of New Country 103.1.

Some are noticing inclusion like Alex Andria, who said they haven't been to SunFest in 20 years.

"I feel like they're a little more open. And I really love the fact that they have that 'LOVE' sign in front because it really shows that they're really welcoming to the LGBT community and being part of the LGBT community. It makes me feel at home," said Alex Andria of West Palm Beach.

Same rings true for Nikki Imbrascio who hosts afternoons on 97.9 WRMF. She and her fiancé went to see Melissa Etheridge.

"[Melissa] was one of the first people to represent the community publicly. An amazing, amazing thing to have her still rocking the stage. She is the epitome of a rockstar," said Imbrascio.

WPTV asked SunFest if this year’s lineup was diverse by design?

"What happens is a lot of people don't know that SunFest is a 501 C3 nonprofit. So with our budget, we try to find the best artists that we can within reason and we always try to do like a wide variety of songs. And it kind of just worked out that way that there's like a little bit of everything and for everyone," said SunFest's publicist Amanda Atwater.

Saturday’s headliners represent different groups from Lil' Wayne, Adam Lambert, and Justin Quiles.

"It is cool to have a mix of a bunch of different music. So that's my thing. You get everybody out here in the county, in the surrounding areas, that just love music in general," said Chelsea Taylor of New Country 103.1.

"I mean, there's not a country fan that doesn't like the Goo Goo Dolls or the Counting Crows. I mean, it's there's something for everybody," said Leary.

For some, it's more than the beat of the music, it's the vibe of inclusion.

"Like we're not in the shadows anymore. In fact, I'm coming out to see Adam Lambert, I love him to death. He's amazing. And I can't wait to see him," said Andria.