SunFest concertgoers will have opportunity to paint, leave their mark on festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest is all about bringing the entire community together. One way they're doing that is through art, encouraging anyone of any skill level to pick up a paint brush.

Craig McInnis comes from a family of artists and big-band musicians.

"It really is living the dream," McInnis said.

WPTV Craig McInnis explains how concertgoers will be able to leave their mark on SunFest.

His works of art are displayed on every wall in his art studio.

"I stuck to what I love, the most which is a paintbrush in my hand on either a wall, doing a mural or on cavass," McInnis said.

His artwork is coming out of this studio and will be on display for SunFest attendees this weekend.

"And this gentleman named Scott fabricated these [surfboards] and brought them here to the studio for me to paint out and have fun with," McInnis said.

WPTV Look for the "Mobile Murals" sign when you visit SunFest this weekend.

He's worked with SunFest on mobile murals in the past. Now, the public will have a chance to paint this year.

"It's basically a large format coloring book," McInnis said. "It will allow someone to stop and interact with and have fun with, leave their mark which is another beautiful part of it. They can feel like they are part of the event, feel like they are a part of SunFest."

It's all helping to inspire future artists.

"Things like this are an example of an entity of SunFest realizing that when you use not only artist and talent in general, but local talent, it just builds the whole scene up," McInnis said. "I hope they keep adding elements like this. I think it's fun for people. It gives it a festival vibe."