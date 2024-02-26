South Florida fitness customers hooked on Boost Bungee

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — You've heard of yoga, Pilates, and aerobics. But how about bungee fitness?

It's resistance training using a bungee.

For the past year, Kasi Barstch has attended a bungee fitness class.

"It's different and unique. It's not your normal yoga, gym, and your lifting weights. You are still getting that core that strength," Barstch said.

Friends Paige Dailey and Heather Yaniello went to a bungee fitness class and were hooked. They opened their own studio in 2021 in Deerfield Beach called Boost Bungee.

Customers come from Miami for their classes and from the north.

"About the Boynton, Wellington area. On a weekly basis," Dailey said. "Now we offer about 15 classes a week."

What is fitness bungee? Boost Bungee co-owners said there are benefits to this non-traditional way of exercising.

"The bungee takes off 70% of the impact that your joints," Dailey said. "Not only are you getting a really good cardio intense workout, you are keeping your joints healthy."

From leaping into the air and doing lunges, people of all ages can enjoy.

"I have people in my level threes who have been coming since day one, and have seen a dramatic change with their bodies. And even people who are still in our level ones, who come consistently, are seeing a big change for the better, of course. They are feeling better in their clothes. They are saying that their size is down and it's great," Yaniello said.

The cost here is about $27 a class.

"I love it. I try not to miss it if I can. I go at least three times a week, if not four or five, and try to make it depending on my work schedule and traveling," Barstch said. "Definitely endurance. I also like to participate in 5Ks and half marathons, things like that. So I feel like my endurance is like all of the leg and the core that we are doing here. It kind of translates very nicely when I am out on the track running."

Boost Bungee has a a new client offer. Your first class is only $14. For more information, click here.