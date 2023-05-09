Watch Now
Shining A Light

Actions

'Youth Explosion' talent competition coming to Belle Glade

They are bringing thier A Game. Youth performers ages 5 – 18 will converge on New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in a few weeks to compete for cash prizes at the Youth Explosion. This morning, WPTV’s self-admitted “back row Baptist” is in Belle Glade shining a light on this exciting competition.
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:57:51-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — "Youth Explosion" is a talent competition coming to New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Belle Glade.

Pastor Willie Lawrence, the founder and director of Glades Youth Explosion, said while the Glades is known for its skilled athletic youth — primarily football players — there are other gifts and talents from area youth that are noteworthy.

The competition, consisting of children ages 5 to 18, will feature dancers, choirs, rappers, and step teams and the winners will be awarded cash prizes. First prize is $1,000.

This will be the second annual "Youth Exposition" held at New Bethel Baptist Community Church in Belle Glade. Those interested can find sign up forms at local libraries.

