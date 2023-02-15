ArtiGras returns to Palm Beach Gardens for President's Day weekend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — "ArtiGras Island" is the laid back theme of the 38th edition of ArtiGras. The art festival will take place Feb. 18 to 19, over Presidents’ Day weekend.

The event will return to its latest location at the North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens (moved from Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter a few years ago) and it will be a two-day event that ends on Sunday (no Monday activities).

300 artists from all over the nation will be showing off their art in many mediums including from painting to wood, from fiber to metal and glass.

"It is the only festival I do every year. It's just one of my favorites. I was an emerging artist in this festival many moons ago (I think in 2009 was the first time I did) I grew up attending the show. It's just one of my favorites," said local artist Sarah Lapierre.

Leon Ruiz is the first Mexican artist chosen to be the featured print artist of ArtiGras.

Plus the festival will celebrate the art of food with it's Culinary Arts Studio with food demonstrations.

Chef Boris Seymore from BDS Caters said he wants to show off his passion for elevated food with his conch fritters and Coconut Chicken Tenders with Caribbean Mustard Sauce and Turkey Sliders so colorful they look like macaroons.

"We're trying to elevate that and highlight our culanary scene a little bit more in Palm Beach County because it's just not emphasized enough," said Seymore.