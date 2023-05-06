King Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — King Charles III has taken the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely.

The oath is the second of five elements of the historic coronation rite that is rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition.

Charles said he was willing to take the oath and after placing his hand on the Bible, he solemnly promised to do so. He later kissed the holy book.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, from the New Testament of the Bible.

Officials have said that although Sunak is a Hindu, he is reading as prime minister so there is no issue over his personal faith during the Anglican service.

