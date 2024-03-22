Community activist Rabbi Barry Silver passes away

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Community activist and former State Rep. Rabbi Barry Silver has passed away at the age of 67.

Silver was the spiritual leader of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor synagogue in west Boynton Beach.

"Rabbi Barry is the founder of our rational approach to Judaism, Cosmic Judaism, an attorney, past Florida State representative, human rights activist, environmentalist, and so much more," the congregation announced in a newsletter. "He made his mark on our world by standing up and speaking out on any and all subjects to make this world a better place for us and future generations."

Silver was was known for his activism in South Florida, recently fighting to save and protect the Agricultural Reserve, women's rights, and abortion rights.

Last year, Silver challenged the School District of Palm Beach County and wanted the Bible removed from schools, more on principal than actually wanting to see the book out of schools.

"The Bible is at the top of the list of every category established by the governor and Florida Legislature for banning books," Silver told Palm Beach County School Board members last July.

Silver petitioned to have the Bible removed from Palm Beach County public schools for sexual content. He said if other books can be removed for the same thing, it should be done evenly.

"I hope the school board will send a message to the governor. Let us educate our children how we know. We don't need you to tell us how to do it," Silver said.

Ultimately, the school board denied Silver's objection and the Bible remains in Palm Beach County schools.

Silver is survived by his wife, Francine, and two sons, Ari and Brandon. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the Rubin Memorial Chapel, located at 7340 Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach.