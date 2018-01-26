Red Lobster offers dining for a year for 50th anniversary

For the next couple of weeks, Red Lobster patrons may enter the restaurant's “Golden Card Sweepstakes” for a chance to win a year's worth of meals.

Those interested are asked to submit a photo of their favorite Red Lobster memory via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtag #RLGoldenSweepstakes.

Fifty people will be awarded a “gold” card (which is actually a $2,000 gift card) to enjoy meals throughout the year.

To enter on Twitter or Instagram, patrons will first need to be a follower of Red Lobster, then compose a Tweet or post with the photo and hashtag. For winner notification purposes, patrons must remain a follower of Red Lobster on Twitter or Instagram for at least 60 days after the end of the promotional period in order to be eligible and claim a prize.

Also, be sure your Instagram isn’t set to private or your entry might not be received.

On Facebook, entrants will need to comment on this post with a photograph and the hashtag.

Those who enter may submit the same entry one time per platform, per day, but entries must be unique each day. So, feel free to submit the same photo on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, but for those who do it again the next day, it will need to be different.

There are quite a few other entry requirements as well — such making sure anyone else in the photo has given permission for it to be used — so be sure to read the requirements before entering.

The deadline is Feb. 8.

Don’t have any photos from a fun Red Lobster outing or just not wanting to share them on social media? No worries — there are still some great deals out there for a next trip to the restaurant.

Sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards and earn one point for every $1 spent on meals at the restaurant. When it hits 125 points, diners have a choice between three different rewards. Patrons may also sign up for Fresh Catch News and get special savings and a free birthday offer.

