Rapids Waterpark now open on weekends

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark is now open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park, located at 6566 North Military Trail in Riviera Beach, is open this Saturday and Sunday, and then daily for spring break hours from March 18 through April 16. Rapids will be open Thursdays through Sundays from April 20th to May 10 before going to daily summer hours on May 11.

In South Florida, public school breaks are Monday through Friday in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties, and March 20-24 in Palm Beach and Indian River counties.

Last year, the park retired and removed its first original attraction, Old Yellar, that debuted in 1979 to make room for the park's biggest slide to date -- Meha Mayhem coming later this year.

The new attraction will stand 54 feet tall and race 837 feet long per lane, the first dueling water coaster ride in Florida and one of six in the world.

The water coaster features two side-by-side flumes where riders speed down twists and high-banked turns as they are propelled uphill by a unique blast jet propulsion technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for a new season of thrills and celebrate Spring Break with us,” Bryan Megrath, Rapids Waterpark general manager, said in a news release. “Rapids Waterpark is South Florida’s largest water park and will debut our biggest thrill of them all, Mega Mayhem, later this season.

Since opening in 1979, Rapids has grown from 4 acres to more than 35 featuring over 40 slides and attractions.

Rapids Waterpark's Gold Season Pass is now on sale for $109.95 plus tax and provides unlimited visits during the 2023 season through Nov. 26. This is $20 off the regular price of $129.95.

Passes include free general parking, a free souvenir bottle with $1.25 unlimited soft drink refills; friend discounts throughout the season; 10% off in-park purchases for food, beverages, and merchandise; and 20% off cabana rentals.

Also, passes purchased by April 9 include one Bring-A-Friend free ticket valid for a one-time visit during the 2023 season.

The regular one-day weekend admission is $59.99 and weekdays is $54.99.

Information can be found on the attracton's website.

