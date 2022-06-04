Tropical weather goes to the dogs in South Florida

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One approached South Florida, it was the dogs who were most prepared.

Several viewers sent photos of their dogs dressed in their rain gear best.

WPTV

WPTV

While these dogs are adorable, they're also an important reminder to make sure your pet is prepared for hurricane season.

You should prepare about a week’s worth of food and water for your pet. Make sure to think ahead and have a manual can opener if the food is canned.

You should also have a sturdy carrier, leash or harness, and litter and litter box for cats. You might also consider purchasing a small plastic wadding pool, if your dog doesn't like to go to the bathroom in wet grass.

You'll want gather any medicine your pet might need and medical records. Tags and microchipping will make it easier to locate a pet if he or she gets lost.

Raincoats aren't necessary for dogs, but we have to admit, they're pretty cute so here's more photos from viewers below.

WPTV