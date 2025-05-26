WPTV 'UNDERDOGS': Meet this week's featured pets waiting for their new home

Watch Now
Underdogs May 26, 2025
Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week who are up for adoption and looking to be your new companion!

KILO: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Underdog Kilo May 26, 2025

Kilo is a two-year-old male and has been at the shelter since March 2025. His adoption fee is $140.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

COSMO: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Underdog Cosmo May 26, 2026

Cosmo is a 6-year-old male and has been at the shelter since January 2025. He is described as friendly, walks well on a leash and mellow. His adoption fee is $60.
CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

JAYDA: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Underdog Jayda May 26, 2025

Jayda is a one-year-old female and has been at the shelter since April 2025. Her adoption fee is $140.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

DAISY: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Underdog Daisy May 26, 2025

Daisy is a three-year-old female who has been at the shelter since May 2024. This sweet girl, who has spent over a year at the shelter, loves to give kisses, spend time at the pool and play with friends. Her adoption fee is $60.
CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

COCOA:Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Underdog Cocoa May 26, 2025

Cocoa is a one-year-old female and has been at the shelter since May 2025. Her adoption fee is $140.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

