WPTV 'UNDERDOGS': Meet this week's featured pets waiting for their new home

Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week who are up for adoption and looking to be your new companion!

KILO: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Kilo is a two-year-old male and has been at the shelter since March 2025. His adoption fee is $140.

CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

COSMO: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Cosmo is a 6-year-old male and has been at the shelter since January 2025. He is described as friendly, walks well on a leash and mellow. His adoption fee is $60.

CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

JAYDA: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Jayda is a one-year-old female and has been at the shelter since April 2025. Her adoption fee is $140.

CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

DAISY: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Daisy is a three-year-old female who has been at the shelter since May 2024. This sweet girl, who has spent over a year at the shelter, loves to give kisses, spend time at the pool and play with friends. Her adoption fee is $60.

CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

COCOA:Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Cocoa is a one-year-old female and has been at the shelter since May 2025. Her adoption fee is $140.

CONTACT: (772) 223-8822