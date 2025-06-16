TOO CUTE! Meet this week's 'underdogs' who are up for adoption

Ready for a new four-legged friend to give you company? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

DEBBY is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May 2025. Her adoption fee is $50. CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

WPTV Debbie 'Underdog'

OPHELIA is an 11-month-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County who is a "happy-go-lucky girl with a wiggly tail and a heart full of love." Her adoption fee is $300. CONTACT: (772) 388 3331

WPTV Ophelia 'Underdog'

NOSE is a 4-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since May 2025. He would love to bring companionship into your life through cozy nights curled up in your lap. His adoption fee is $50. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

WPTV Nose 'Underdog'

OSCAR is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since April 2025. His adoption fee is $140. CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

WPTV Oscar 'Underdog'

TINA is a 2-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County who loves toys, pets and treats. Her adoption fee is $150. CONTACT: (772) 388 3331