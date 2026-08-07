Thor finds forever home in Wisconsin after nearly 300 days at Palm Beach County shelter

A 3-year-old dog who spent nearly 300 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has been adopted by a couple in Wisconsin.

WATCH BELOW: 'This just lets you know that there are really good dogs sitting in the shelter,' Wendy Cristantiello Haddeland tells WPTV's Tania Rogers

Shelter dog Thor flies to forever home after 300 days

Thor, the longest-residing dog at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, headed to his forever home — more than 1,000 miles away.

A video of Thor in his kennel was posted on social media, catching the attention of a couple in Wisconsin who wanted to adopt him.

I was at the airport as Thor boarded a private jet bound for Madison, Wisconsin.

Lady Luck Animal Shelter

Wendy Cristantiello Haddeland, Thor's adoption coordinator at Lady Luck Animal Rescue, said the goal is to do everything possible to get animals adopted.

"Here we have Thor's story. He's been there for 300 days and this just lets you know that there are really good dogs sitting in the shelter," Haddeland said. "We would love for people to stop at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control before you go out and you purchase a dog."

Lady Luck Animal Shelter

Thor's flight to Madison, Wisconsin was made possible by Ed Morse Automotive Group and Arrow Jets.

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