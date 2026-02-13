Fall in love with a WPTV Underdog this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air, and these WPTV Underdogs are looking to be your Valentine! They are all up for adoption at a local shelter.

BARNABUS is an 11-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is shy at first and would do best in a calm home where his loving personality can shine and can relax in his golden years. His adoption fee has been waived!

WPTV Barnabus Underdog

MARDI GRAS s a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since December. As a Dolly's Dream dog, his adoption fee is waived!

WPTV Mardi Gras Underdog

KING is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January.

WPTV King Underdog

THOR is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since October. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Thor Underdog

PURDY is an 8-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.