These WPTV Underdogs are up for adoption this winter at a local shelter

Looking for a new furry friend this winter? Adopt a WPTV Underdog from a local shelter to keep you warm year-round!

DICE is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since October. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Dice Underdog

GRACIE s a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since December. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Gracie Underdog

WOODS is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since November. His adoption fee is $100.

WPTV Woods Underdog

WALTER is a 5-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is shy at first and would do best in a calm home where his loving personality can shine. His adoption fee is $150.