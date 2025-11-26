Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tania Rogers and Tequila Underdog
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers with Tequila, an Underdog at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County
These Underdogs would be grateful for a fur-ever home this Thanksgiving!

In November, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for senior pets (7 years or older)!

TEQUILA is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October.

Tequila Underdog
Tequila Underdog

DONNIE is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

Donnie Underdog
Donnie Underdog

HAWK is a 3-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Hawk is a gentle giant with an affectionate nature. His adoption fee is $150.

Hawk Underdog
Hawk Underdog

