These Underdogs would be grateful for a fur-ever home this Thanksgiving!

In November, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for senior pets (7 years or older)!

TEQUILA is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October.

WPTV Tequila Underdog

DONNIE is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Donnie Underdog

HAWK is a 3-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Hawk is a gentle giant with an affectionate nature. His adoption fee is $150.