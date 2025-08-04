These 'underdogs' are looking for their fur-ever homes!

Open to sharing your home with a new furry friend this summer and beyond? Consider adopting one of WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week!
TIA & TAMERA are a bonded pair! They are both 8-year-old females who have been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. Adopting them together is $100.
NOVA is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June. Her adoption fee has been waived!
KYLO is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He loves going on walks and a good snuggle session.
MOO SHU is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since April. His adoption fee is $140.
HOLLY is a 7-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January. Her adoption fee is $50.