These 'underdogs' are looking for their fur-ever homes!

Underdogs Aug. 4, 2025
Open to sharing your home with a new furry friend this summer and beyond? Consider adopting one of WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week!

TIA & TAMERA are a bonded pair! They are both 8-year-old females who have been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. Adopting them together is $100.

Tia & Tamera Underdogs
Tia & Tamera Underdogs

NOVA is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June. Her adoption fee has been waived!

Nova Underdog
Nova Underdogs

KYLO is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He loves going on walks and a good snuggle session.

Kylo Underdog
Kylo Underdog

MOO SHU is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since April. His adoption fee is $140.

Moo Shu Underdog
Moo Shu Underdog

HOLLY is a 7-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January. Her adoption fee is $50.

Holly Underdog
Holly Underdog

