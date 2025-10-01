Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

These Underdogs are looking for a home this 'Pup-tober'

Underdogs Oct. 1, 2025
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers with 'underdog' Ernest Hemingway.
Underdogs Oct. 1, 2025
Posted
and last updated

This 'Pup-tober,' consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

JEREMY is a 16-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. His adoption fee is waived!

Jeremy 'Underdog'
Jeremy 'Underdog'

ERNEST HEMINGWAY  is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since May. He is full of vibrant energy and will fill your home with lots of joy! His adoption fee is $50.

Ernest Hemingway 'Underdog'
Ernest Hemingway 'Underdog'

BATMAN is a 7-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a lovable boy who loves to show his chill side. His adoption fee is $70.

Batman 'Underdog'
Batman 'Underdog'

NIPSY is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

NIPSY Underdog
Nipsy 'Underdogs'

VICTORIA is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. Her adoption fee is $140.

Victoria Underdog
Victoria Underdog

MOOMOO is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

Moomoo Underdog
Moomoo Underdog

WINNIE is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

Winnie Underdog
Winnie Underdog

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening