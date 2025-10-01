These Underdogs are looking for a home this 'Pup-tober'

This 'Pup-tober,' consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

JEREMY is a 16-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. His adoption fee is waived!

ERNEST HEMINGWAY is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since May. He is full of vibrant energy and will fill your home with lots of joy! His adoption fee is $50.

WPTV Ernest Hemingway 'Underdog'

BATMAN is a 7-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a lovable boy who loves to show his chill side. His adoption fee is $70.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Batman 'Underdog'

NIPSY is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Nipsy 'Underdogs'

VICTORIA is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Victoria Underdog

MOOMOO is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Moomoo Underdog

WINNIE is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.