These Underdogs are looking for a home this 'Pup-tober'

This 'Pup-tober,' consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!
In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!
JEREMY is a 16-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. His adoption fee is waived!
ERNEST HEMINGWAY is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since May. He is full of vibrant energy and will fill your home with lots of joy! His adoption fee is $50.
BATMAN is a 7-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a lovable boy who loves to show his chill side. His adoption fee is $70.
NIPSY is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.
VICTORIA is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. Her adoption fee is $140.
MOOMOO is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.
WINNIE is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. His adoption fee is $140.