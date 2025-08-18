Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
These are WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week that are up for adoption!

Underdogs Aug. 18, 2025
Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

NOVA is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June. Her adoption fee has been waived!

BLUE is a 3-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is loyal and protective! His adoption fee is $150.

BIG REGINALD is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. He loves both long walks and lazy days on the couch— he's up for anything! His adoption fee is $60.

DJ is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since May.

