These are WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week, looking for their fur-ever home!

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

COCO is a 3-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since April. She is an affectionate lady who will be a loyal life companion! Her adoption fee is $60.

WPTV COCO

DRACO is a 2-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is always ready for cuddles and playtime! His adoption fee is $150.

WPTV DRACO

DOLLY and BEAU are a bonded pair! Dolly, a 14-year-old female, and Beau, a 12-year-old male, have been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since July. Adopting them together is $100.

WPTV DOLLY & BEAU

CANNOLI is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March. As a Dolly's Dream dog, her adoption fee is waived, and you will receive goodies and a 6-week training class with the adoption!

WPTV CANNOLI

PATCH is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since April. He loves giving slobbery affection and sunbathing. His adoption fee is $60.