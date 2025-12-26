These adoptable Underdogs will warm your heart this winter

Bring a WPTV Underdog home for the howl-idays! All these pets are up for adoption in a local shelter.

TURKEY is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since October. His adoption fee is $140.

TIMON is an 11-month-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a fluffy bundle of joy who is always up for adventure. His adoption fee is $150.

WILLOW is a 4-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since September. His adoption fee is $60.