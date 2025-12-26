Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

These adoptable Underdogs will warm your heart this winter

Underdogs Dec. 26, 2025
WPTV
Underdogs Dec. 26, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Bring a WPTV Underdog home for the howl-idays! All these pets are up for adoption in a local shelter.

TURKEY is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since October. His adoption fee is $140.

Turkey Underdog

TIMON is an 11-month-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a fluffy bundle of joy who is always up for adventure. His adoption fee is $150.

Timon Underdog

WILLOW is a 4-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since September. His adoption fee is $60.

Willow Underdog

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening