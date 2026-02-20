Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Show a WPTV Underdog some love and bring one home this February

These are WPTV's Underdogs of the week, looking for their fur-ever home! All of them are up for adoption from a local shelter.

MAX is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since August. He is a sweet boy who loves to spend time outdoors. His adoption fee is $60.

RASCAL is a 4-year-old male who has been at Okeechobee Animal Control for more than five months. His adoption fee is $75.

SPADE is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January. His adoption fee is $140.

DIAMOND is a 2-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is an affectionate girl who loves tummy rubs and soaking up time in the sun. Her adoption fee is $150.

