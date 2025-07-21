Searching for a new furry friend? Meet this week's 'underdogs'

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

In July, all dogs and cats at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control have only $4 adoption fees!

LOBO is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. He has a lot of energy and knows basic commands. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV LOBO

BUCK is a 1-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He can be shy around new people, but is sweet and gentle when he starts to feel comfortable. His adoption fee is $150.

WPTV BUCK

DIESEL is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August 2024. As a Dolly's Dream dog, his adoption fee is waived!

WPTV DIESEL

MINDY is a 2-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since May. She has a playful nature and sweet demeanor! Her adoption fee is $50.