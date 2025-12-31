Ring in the New Year with a WPTV Underdog by your side!

Ring in the New Year with a pup by your side! Adopt one of these WPTV Underdogs, all available at a local shelter.

KITO is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since October. His adoption fee is $140.

HOLLY is a 4-month-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Her adoption fee is $300.

DRAKO is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since November. Her adoption fee is $100.

OREO is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since December 2024. She loves to play all day long but also enjoys snuggling and a tummy rub. Her adoption fee is $150.