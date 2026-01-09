New year, new furry friend! Adopt a WPTV Underdog at a local shelter

New year, new furry friend! Meet this week's WPTV Underdogs who are all up for adoption at a local shelter.

BUBBA is a 7-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a lovable and gentle pup that would love to show you how great he is. His adoption fee is $150.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Bubba Underdog

FIONA is a 6-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since November.

WPTV Fiona Underdog

BEYONCE is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since November. Her adoption fee is $75.