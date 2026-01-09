Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New year, new furry friend! Adopt a WPTV Underdog at a local shelter

Underdog Jan. 9, 2025
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers with Underdog Fiona
Posted

New year, new furry friend! Meet this week's WPTV Underdogs who are all up for adoption at a local shelter.

BUBBA is a 7-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a lovable and gentle pup that would love to show you how great he is. His adoption fee is $150.

Bubba Underdog
Bubba Underdog

FIONA is a 6-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since November.

Fiona Underdog
Fiona Underdog

BEYONCE is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since November. Her adoption fee is $75.

Beyonce Underdog
Fiona Underdog

