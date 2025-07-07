Meet WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week looking for their fur-ever home!

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

In July, all dogs and cats at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control will have only $4 adoption fees!

All fees at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County are $0 until July 19 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer Empty the Shelters Adoption Event!

REEF is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June 2025. His adoption fee is $50.

ROSS is a 3-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since February 2025. He loves to play fetch and is learning new commands like "drop it"! His adoption fee for the month of July is only $4!

BLU is an 11-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since February 2025. His adoption fee is $0!

BONES is an 8-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June 2025. His adoption fee is waived since he is a senior dog!

BOBBY is a 4-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a little shy at first, but once he warms up he will show his gentle, well-mannered side. His adoption fee is $150.