Meet this week's 'underdogs' who want to be your new companion this summer!

Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week who are up for adoption and looking to be your new companion!

In July, all dogs and cats at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control will have only $4 adoption fees!

All fees at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County are $0 until July 19 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer Empty the Shelters Adoption Event!

SHADE is a 4-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since June 2025. He loves to lounge in sunny spots and would make a great Netflix companion. His adoption fee for the month of July is only $4!

FATE is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May 2025. Her adoption fee is $140.

DONNER is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a sweet pup with a talent for being able to make some impressively high jumps! His adoption fee is $150.

BUG is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since May 2025. Her adoption fee is $0 until July 19!

KALI is a 10-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since April 2025. She dreams of snuggling up on the couch with you and taking slow strolls around the neighborhood. Her fee is waived for being a senior dog!