Meet this week's 'underdogs' looking for their fur-ever home

WPTV
Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

This weekend, the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is celebrating its 70th anniversary with $7 adoption fees on all dogs and cats over 1 year old!

Mango Underdog

MANGO is a 5-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since March. She is a low-energy pup and is good with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $60. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

Taco Underdog

TACO is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March. This weekend, his adoption fee is only $7! CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

Augie underdog

AUGIE is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since March. He is very playful and energetic, and is great on a leash. His adoption fee is $60. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

Banks Underdog

BANKS is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March. This weekend, his adoption fee is only $7! CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

Leonardo Underdog

LEONARDO is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since March. He is full of energy and the perfect companion for an active household. His adoption fee is $60. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

