Looking for a new furry friend? Meet this week's 'underdogs'

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

COCO is a 9-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January 2025. Since she is a senior dog, she has a waived adoption fee! CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

DONNIE is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since February 2024. He is a sweet boy who loves walks and is easy to handle. CONTACT: (772) 388 3331

MILO is a 3-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since March 2025. He has a playful nature and is perfect for an active household. His adoption fee is $60. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

ZIGGY is an 8-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since December 2024. Since he is a senior dog, he has a waived adoption fee! CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

DESMOND is a 3-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since March 2025. He is a good with other dogs and has a medium energy level. His adoption fee is $60. CONTACT: (561) 233-1200