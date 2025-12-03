Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jingle all the way home with one of these adoptable WPTV Underdogs!

Tania Rogers and Cutler Underdog
WPTV
Tania Rogers with Cutler at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Keep your home merry and bright this holiday season by adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs!

STARLA is a 4-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since May 2023, making her the shelter's longest resident. She is a very smart pup who is a bundle of energy. Her adoption fee is $150.

CUTLER is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since August. He is a gentle soul and is looking for a home to be able to relax. His adoption fee is $60.

TONKA is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. Her adoption fee is $140.

ROMERA is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October. Her adoption fee is $100.

ROYALTY is a 5-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since August. She has a moderate energy level and gets along well with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $60.

