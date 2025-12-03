Jingle all the way home with one of these adoptable WPTV Underdogs!

Keep your home merry and bright this holiday season by adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs!

STARLA is a 4-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since May 2023, making her the shelter's longest resident. She is a very smart pup who is a bundle of energy. Her adoption fee is $150.

Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County Starla Underdog

CUTLER is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since August. He is a gentle soul and is looking for a home to be able to relax. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Cutler Underdog

TONKA is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Tonka Underdog

ROMERA is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October. Her adoption fee is $100.

WPTV Romera Underdog

ROYALTY is a 5-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since August. She has a moderate energy level and gets along well with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $60.