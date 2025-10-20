It's 'pup-kin' spice season! Adopt a WPTV Underdog today

No tricks— just treats! Consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

ZOE is a 6-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Her adoption fee is $100.

WPTV Zoe Underdog

TUNDRA is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. He is a very lovable boy that would love to be a lap dog! His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Tundra Underdog

WINSTON is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $150.

WPTV Winston Underdog

SHEILA is a 2-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a shy, gentle girl who needs time to build trust, but ultimately can become your quiet and loyal companion. She is much more comfortable around women. Her adoption fee is $150.

HS VERO BEACH & INDIAN RIVER COUNTY Sheila Underdog

ZACK is an 8-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since April. His adoption fee is $40.