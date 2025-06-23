Watch Now
Have fun in the sun this summer with a new furry friend- adopt an 'underdog'!

Open to sharing your home with a new furry friend this summer and beyond? Consider adopting one of WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week!

ROUSH is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since May 2025. His adoption fee is $100. Contact: 772-238-5631

ROUSH Underdog

STELLA is a 12-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September 2024. Her adoption fee is waived! Contact: (772) 223-8822

STELLA Underdog

JELLY ROLL is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since May 2025. His adoption fee is $40. Contact: 772-238-5631

JELLYROLL Underdog

RICCO is a 7-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since April 2025. His adoption fee is $60. Contact: 561-233-1200

RICCO Underdog

CANNOLI is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March 2025. Her adoption fee is $140. Contact: (772) 223-8822

CANNOLI Underdog

