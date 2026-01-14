Give a WPTV Underdog a fur-ever home this winter

Looking for a new furry friend to welcome into your home? Consider a WPTV Underdog— all these pets are up for adoption in a local shelter.

RILEY is a 12-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January. Her fee is waived!

ARES is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October. His adoption fee is $75.

HERMES is a 9-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since December. He is a loyal and gentle pup looking for a home that will give him plenty of cuddles during his golden years.