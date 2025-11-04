FALL in love! Adopt a WPTV 'Underdog' this November

FALL in love with a WPTV 'Underdog' this month! They are all up for adoption and would love to meet you!

For the month of November, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for senior pets (7 years or older)!

BLUE BUNNY is a 2-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a gentle girl who will let her personality shine after she feels safe and comfortable! Her adoption fee is $150.

WPTV Blue Bunny 'Underdog'

GLISTAR is a 3-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. He is full of playful energy and would do great in an active household. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Glistar 'Underdog'

AMETHYST is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since July. Her adoption fee is $100.

WPTV Amethyst 'Underdog'

BISCUITS is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. Her adoption fee is $50.