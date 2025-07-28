DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: Meet this week's 'underdogs' who are up for adoption

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

In July, all dogs and cats at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control have only $4 adoption fees!

ELAINE is a 9-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. She is a sweet girl looking for a calm and loving home to spend her golden years.

WPTV ELAINE

BITSY is a 2-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV BITSY

NELLY is a 3-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since March 2025. She loves attention and snuggles. Her adoption fee is $150.

WPTV NELLY

ECHO is an 8-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He is a loyal companion full of wisdom and love.

WPTV ECHO

BAMA is a 10-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May. Since she is a senior pup, her fee is waived!