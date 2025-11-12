Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bring a WPTV 'Underdog' home for the holidays!

Tania and Underdog Hub Cap
Tania Rogers and Hub Cap
This holiday season, consider adopting one of WPTV's 'Underdogs'!

In November, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for senior pets (7 years or older)!

KING is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. His adoption fee is $60.

King Underdog

BROOKLYN is a 7-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a sweet and affectionate pup who loves nothing more than going on long walks and spending quality time! Her adoption fee is $150.

Brooklyn Underdog

HUB CAP is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is $140.

Hub Cap Underdog

HOLLY is a 7-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since January. Her adoption fee is $50.

Holly Underdog
PLINKO is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. He is an energetic pup who is sure to bring excitement into the home. His adoption fee is $60.

Plinko Underdog

