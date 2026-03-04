Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adopt one of these happy-go-lucky Underdogs this March

Open to sharing your home with a new furry friend this spring and beyond? Consider adopting one of WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week!

ARTHUR is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since November. He is an affectionate, food-motivated pup and is always eager to be by your side. His adoption fee is $100.

NAVAEH is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since January. Her adoption fee is $140.

CHRISTINA is a 4-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since November. Her adoption fee is $40.

FRANKLIN is a 2-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is shy at first and is looking to a patient owner to help him feel loved. His adoption fee is $150.

