Adopt a WPTV Underdog just in time for 'Howl-O-Ween'!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Each week, WPTV features pets in local shelters looking for their fur-ever home. If you're looking for a new pet pal, consider one of these 'underdogs'! All the information on how to adopt one of these pets is found in the links below.

In the month of October, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving all cat adoption fees! Happy 'CATober'!

LARRY is a 3-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since May. He is an energetic pup but is good with listening. He can keep himself entertained and behaves well around people and bikers. His adoption fee is $60.

PBCACC

COOPER is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since September. He is a medium-energy pup who gets along well with other dogs. He loves to show loyalty and affection! His adoption fee is $60.

PBCACC

BOSS is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since June. He is the perfect balance of fun but mature. His adoption fee is $60.