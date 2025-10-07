Adopt a new furry friend just in time for 'Howl-O-Ween'

This 'Howl-O-Ween' season, consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

ARIA is a 10-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. She loves to snuggle and go on car rides! Her adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Aria Underdog

VADA is a 5-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a sweet girl who gets along well with non-pushy dogs and likes to play as long as it's not too rough. She is also clever, knowing how to open doors and cupboards to find food. Her adoption fee is $150.

WPTV Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County

ROCKY SLUSH is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $140.