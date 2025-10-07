Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

Adopt a new furry friend just in time for 'Howl-O-Ween'

Tania and Rocky Slush
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers with Rocky Slush the Underdog
Tania and Rocky Slush
Posted
and last updated

This 'Howl-O-Ween' season, consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

ARIA is a 10-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. She loves to snuggle and go on car rides! Her adoption fee is $60.

Aria Underdog
Aria Underdog

VADA is a 5-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a sweet girl who gets along well with non-pushy dogs and likes to play as long as it's not too rough. She is also clever, knowing how to open doors and cupboards to find food. Her adoption fee is $150.

Vada Underdog
Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County

ROCKY SLUSH is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $140.

Rocky Slush Underdog
Rocky Slush Underdog

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening