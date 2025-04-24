These 'underdogs' are looking for their forever homes!

This week, four "underdogs" are looking for their forever homes!

Additionally, through the month of April, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) is waiving adoption fees.

The shelter said there are currently 192 dogs and only 144 kennels in the facility. PBCACC also offers short-term foster programs with all the necessary supplies provided through the shelter.

WPTV Honey Bear, a one-year-old female, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Name: Honey Bear

Age: 1

Gender: Female

Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County

Contact: (772) 388-3331

WPTV Kito, a 5-year-old male, is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Name: Kito

Age: 5

Gender: Male

Location: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Contact: (772) 223-8822

WPTV Simba, a 9-year-old male, is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Simba

Age: 9

Gender: Male

Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Contact: (561) 233-1200

WPTV Tommy, a 10-year-old male, is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Tommy

Age: 10

Gender: Male

Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Contact: (561) 233-1200