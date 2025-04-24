These 'underdogs' are looking for their forever homes!

This week, four "underdogs" are looking for their forever homes!
Additionally, through the month of April, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) is waiving adoption fees.
The shelter said there are currently 192 dogs and only 144 kennels in the facility. PBCACC also offers short-term foster programs with all the necessary supplies provided through the shelter.
Name: Honey Bear
Age: 1
Gender: Female
Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County
Contact: (772) 388-3331
Name: Kito
Age: 5
Gender: Male
Location: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
Contact: (772) 223-8822
Name: Simba
Age: 9
Gender: Male
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200
Name: Tommy
Age: 10
Gender: Male
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200