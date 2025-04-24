Watch Now
These 'underdogs' are looking for their forever homes!

Simba, a 9-year-old male, is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.
This week, four "underdogs" are looking for their forever homes!

Additionally, through the month of April, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) is waiving adoption fees.

The shelter said there are currently 192 dogs and only 144 kennels in the facility. PBCACC also offers short-term foster programs with all the necessary supplies provided through the shelter.

Honey Bear, a one-year-old female, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Name: Honey Bear
Age: 1
Gender: Female
Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County
Contact: (772) 388-3331

Kito, a 5-year-old male, is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Name: Kito
Age: 5
Gender: Male
Location: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
Contact: (772) 223-8822

Simba, a 9-year-old male, is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Simba
Age: 9
Gender: Male
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200

Tommy, a 10-year-old male, is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Tommy
Age: 10
Gender: Male
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200

