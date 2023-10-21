Therapy dog and fitness event combines physical, mental, emotional health

PALM BEACH COUTY, Fla. — Today more than ever, fitness is important for dogs and people. On Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization hosted the first Community Therapy Dog and Fitness event at John Prince Park west of Lake Worth Beach.

Dozens participated in the event with the goal of improving and maintaining the mental and physical health of dogs and their owners.

Briana Nesprel/WPTV The Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization hosted the first Community Therapy Dog and Fitness event at John Prince Park west of Lake Worth Beach.





“All of us enjoy seeing dogs, petting dogs, walking dogs,” Houston Tate, director of the Office of Community Revitalization for Palm Beach County, said.



Tate said the goal of this event is to motivate the youth, specifically in low to moderate income households.



“Our youth are having so many challenges today,” Tate said. “There’s so much stress getting from home to school and so what we’re looking at is a way to break that stress. Just watching kids who are more relaxed, they do a better job of interacting with each other at home. They do a better job of interacting with their parents at home.”



The event began with an American Kennel Club Fit Dog Walk, designed to promote the physical health while combining canine bonding and training.



The event continued with pet therapy presentations with live demonstrations and interactive activities with a team of therapy dogs.



“Just coming home and petting a dog just makes us settle down after work,” Susan Minix, owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company, said. “Them seeing our happy faces when we walk through the door, that makes us happy.”



Tate said he hopes this event is another addition to the county’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents.

