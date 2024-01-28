St. Lucie animal shelter schedules open houses Thursday, Saturday

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County's temporary animal shelter is offering two open house adoptions.

The shelter, located at 3404 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce, has scheduled open house for Thursday and Saturday, both from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are currently 26 dogs available for adoption.

The new section of the Animal Safety Division website features applications and information about the adoption process.

What’s included in an adoption: Overall wellness examination by a licensed veterinarian; animals will be spayed/neutered prior to going into their new home; age-appropriate vaccinations and deworming, heartworm testing for dogs and feline FIV/FELV testing, if age appropriate; dogs and puppies will receive regular flea, tick and heartworm protection while in our care; cats and kittens receive regular flea and tick preventative; a microchip to help ensure a safe return if your pet ever gets lost.

The Animal Safety Division plans to host four open house adoption days each month to help reduce the number of animals in the temporary shelter.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety adoption program call 772-462-8120 or visit www.stlucieco.gov/adopt [stlucieco.gov].

