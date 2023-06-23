Snoop, dog with goofy personality, needs good home

Snoop is three years old and he’s been waiting for his forever home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since February.

“All of our volunteers love him, because of his goofy personality," Melanie Perazzo said. "He’s a very funny dog, very entertaining, will keep you laughing for days for sure. He has an adorable pounce when he goes and catches his toys.”

He’s a perfect backyard pal and may be a great running buddy too.

“He knows how to sit. He is very treat-motivated. So, with just a little bit of time he would be able to know a lot of things. He loves to be outside, very lovable," Perazzo said. "I’m sure he’s looking for that one specific person to attach to and to love on, to give them all of his attention.”

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. Those who can't adopt, can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Those interested can look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

Those interested in the Foster2Rescue program, may email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.