Simba, easily trainable dog, ready for adoption

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Simba has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for about six months. The shelter is filled with animals that need a good home, and Simba is a sweet dog that would love to find the right family.

Simba is 9 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. Learn more by clicking here.

Simba has learned to sit and spin with the help of treats.

"As you can see, Simba loves treats, he is very food motivated, but as you can see, a very trainable dog as well," Melanie Perazzo said.

Simba has relatively low energy levels and would not require long walks. He would love a home where he can cuddle with his own family and get nice treats and attention.

"Simba is just such a great guy, he gets along well with different dogs," Perazzo said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List by clicking here.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines, and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online by clicking here. The foster/adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or click here.