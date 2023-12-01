Watch Now
LifestylePets

Actions

Shelter dogs get holiday photo shoot on beach

Adorable photos serve as reminder that these beach-loving pooches are available for adoption
Fred on the beach, Christmas photo shoot
Tails and Paws Photography
Fred enjoys long walks on the beach and sand between his toes.
Fred on the beach, Christmas photo shoot
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 15:34:44-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several dogs from the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter were the subjects of a beachside photo shoot to find forever homes in time for the holidays.

With time in the shelter ranging from 50 days to 135 days, several dogs were primped and profiled for the shoot by volunteers, including photography team Tails and Paws Photography.

Honor on the beach, Christmas photo shoot
Honor enjoys spending the holidays by the beach, soaking up the sun.

With many county shelters at capacity across the country, the shoot aims to serve as a reminder that several adorable and adoptable animals are ready for loving homes at the Palm Beach County ACC.

To view a full list of adoptable animals, visit Animal Care and Control at 7100 Belvedere Road.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE