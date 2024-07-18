Calllers targeting owners of lost pets in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There is a new warning for animal lovers in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (ACC) on Thursday issued a warning that scammers are targeting owners of lost pets.

People who posted their contact information on several lost pet websites are getting calls from someone posing as an ACC employee, according to a news release.

Scripps News Life Golden retriever lost after New York tornado found safe miles away from home Scripps News Buffalo

The callers are saying the lost animals' lives are in danger, and they need money to pay for urgent medical needs.

ACC says it will never ask for money over the phone. Do not send money to anyone who calls about a lost pet.

Found pets are posted on the ACC website.

If you receive a suspicious call, you are asked to report it to law enforcement and the agency where your lost pet is listed.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200