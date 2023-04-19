Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sadie, the oldest dog at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at the moment, needs a good home.

Sadie is 11 years old and was abandoned by her owner. Her bark is lower and quieter than many.

“Yes, she definitely may have a little bit of hound in her because she has a very unique bark. But a very cute,” explained Melanie Perazzo, the public relations specialist for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Sadie's age and energy will make her a perfect companion for the right family that doesn’t feel they can handle the high octane nature of a puppy.

“It’s just really rewarding. We like to say, adopt a senior dog. These dogs are just looking for someone to give them their all, their love. They know exactly how to be a good pet. They’ve had that experience in other homes, so she definitely has lower energy. She’s just ready to give you that great companionship,” Perazzo said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcapacity with more than 200 dogs and just 144 kennels. It’s offering special perks to encourage adoptions, including waived fees and free veterinary visits.

