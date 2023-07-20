Pluto, dog with adorable ears and personality, needs a great home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Pluto is 2 years old and he’s been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control’s shelter since early March, more than 140 days.

His sweet and playful nature coupled with this adorable, floppy ears, make him memorable. He’s considered a “staff favorite.”

“I would say he would be the best summer adventure buddy,” Melanie Perazzo said.

Pluto’s ears flop from side to side.

“He loves the water, he loves playing fetch,” Perazzo said.

Pluto loves dogs and people. His personality blossoms when you spend a few minutes with him.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PLUTO'S PROFILE

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

Pets 'Countdown 2 Zero' pet adoption event moved indoors due to heat Ashleigh Walters

The Countdown 2 Zero Mega Pet Adoption Event is Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds in Building 10. The address is 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Organized by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

In addition, these rescues will be included:



Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic, and Ranch

Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue

Barry Pines Animal rescue and Sanctuary

GTS Husky Rescue

Animal Rescue Force of South Florida

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue

The C2Z events have helped more than 2,500 animals find their forever homes. County-wide, rescues are participating at their individual locations as well.

For more on the effort, click here.