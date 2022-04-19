Palm Beach County dog earns Guinness World Record

GREENACRES, Fla. — It's a story about a South Florida woman and her dog. Only this dog happens to be a World record holder.

Twenty-one-year-old TobyKeith, a chihuahua from Greenacres has earned the Guinness World Record.

When TobyKeith turned 20, his owner, Gisela Shore, thought he might be headed for something historic.

It took her six months, but she was finally able to get TobyKeith confirmed with the Guinness Book of World Records.

He is now the oldest living dog on the planet.

"We have a huge bond," Shore says. "I can't imagine my life without him, I really can't."

She needed to submit photos, videos and medical and vaccine records.

But she said it was all worth it, and now the congratulations keep pouring in.

"I thought it was fun and thrilling," Shore said. "Now there's been so many people calling and congratulating me, it's pretty awesome," she told WPTV Anchor Jay Cashmere during a live interview.

You may be wondering, is he named after country superstar Toby Keith?

That would be yes.

"I thought it would be funny," Shore said. "I've been a fan of Toby Keith forever, and when I adopted this little guy, I thought how funny that I would name a three-pound chihuahua TobyKeith for a country artist that's 6'4"."

When asked her secret to success for helping TobyKeith live so long, she said it's a mix of good old exercise, a good diet and plenty of love around the house.