Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control looking for owner of dog with medical needs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is looking for the owner of a Chihuahua that was brought into the shelter Tuesday morning.

The shelter wrote in a Facebook post that the 2-year-old, male Chihuahua was found Monday night walking on Westchester Drive in West Palm Beach wearing a blue recovery jacket when a Good Samaritan picked him up.

Veterinarians at the shelter believe the dog recently had surgery. He also has a patch on his skin with a note written not to remove it.

"The person who found the pup said he appeared fine last night, but when he woke up this morning he began screaming in pain. The poor guy was screaming when he was brought in to us as well," the shelter wrote in the post.

The shelter said the dog is in stable condition and is being given medication to manage his pain.

The shelter wants to reunite the dog with his family as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner should call Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at 561-233-1200 and dial extension 0. They said proof of ownership, such as photos or an invoice from the vet, will be required to retrieve the dog.